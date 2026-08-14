Bhutan King offers support and condolences to Assam, 103 dead
India
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk sent heartfelt condolences to families in Assam hit by severe floods, which have claimed 103 lives as of August 14, 2026.
In his letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the king praised Sarma's leadership and offered support during this tough time.
Assam CM stresses rebuilding with Bhutan
King Wangchuk called for everyone to work together against climate disasters, highlighting how these challenges are getting more frequent.
Sarma responded warmly, saying the king's message reflects the "exceptional warmth" between Assam and Bhutan. He also stressed that Assam is determined to rebuild with Bhutan's help.