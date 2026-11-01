Bhutan's king dedicates 76th stupa to Narendra Modi in Gelephu
Bhutan just pulled off something pretty amazing, building 108 Buddhist stupas in only nine hours as part of its Gelephu Mindfulness City project.
The highlight? King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk dedicated the 76th stupa to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a thank-you for his strong support.
This gesture is another sign of the close bond between Bhutan and India.
Gelephu becoming global mindfulness hub
Gelephu, about 240km from Thimphu, is being transformed into a global hub that blends spirituality with economic growth.
Around 40,000 volunteers helped build these modern stupas along the Mau Chhu River: each one stands 15 meters tall!
The king called it "People from every walk of life and every generation came together to make this possible," thanking everyone who pitched in while thousands of people around chanted a six-syllable Tibetan Buddhist mantra a billion times during construction.