Bhutdi Ramji Temple festival: Dalits allege segregation, 5 face complaints India Apr 30, 2026

At a recent festival in Bhutdi village's Ramji Temple (Junagadh), Dalit community members say they were kept out of the main feast, made to sit separately, and even told to bring their own utensils.

Five people are now facing complaints for allegedly enforcing this segregation and using abusive language, highlighting how caste bias still shows up at local events.