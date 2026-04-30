Bhutdi Ramji Temple festival: Dalits allege segregation, 5 face complaints
India
At a recent festival in Bhutdi village's Ramji Temple (Junagadh), Dalit community members say they were kept out of the main feast, made to sit separately, and even told to bring their own utensils.
Five people are now facing complaints for allegedly enforcing this segregation and using abusive language, highlighting how caste bias still shows up at local events.
SC/ST Act invoked, investigators record statements
The case has triggered action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Complainants Ajaybhai Boricha and Umesh Nagwan described feeling excluded and singled out during what should have been a shared celebration.
Investigators are now recording statements as part of their investigation, putting a spotlight on ongoing struggles for equality at the grassroots level.