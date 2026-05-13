Bibvewadi woman detained in NEET leak as CBI takes over
India
A woman from Bibvewadi, Pune, has been detained for her alleged role in the NEET paper leak that led to the cancelation of this year's NEET-UG exam.
She's now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, for further investigation.
This case has sparked worries about how secure big entrance exams really are.
Over 22L students await NEET-UG update
With the NEET-UG exam scrapped, more than 2.2 million students across India are now stuck wondering about new dates, fresh admit cards, and counseling schedules.
Families are anxiously waiting for updates from the National Testing Agency, or NTA, as everyone hopes for a quick resolution after this breach.