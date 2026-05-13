Bibvewadi woman detained in NEET leak as CBI takes over India May 13, 2026

A woman from Bibvewadi, Pune, has been detained for her alleged role in the NEET paper leak that led to the cancelation of this year's NEET-UG exam.

She's now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, for further investigation.

This case has sparked worries about how secure big entrance exams really are.