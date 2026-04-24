Bichoon saints protest RIICO 330-acre project threatening Dadu Dayal site
India
In Bichoon, Rajasthan, a group of saints is protesting a massive around 330-acre industrial project planned by RIICO.
They are worried the project threatens a sacred site associated with Saint Dadu Dayal and say the land is wrongly called scrubland, and they say lots of trees have been cut down.
Saints perform agni tap, officials silent
To make their point, some protesters have been performing agni tap (sitting on burning cow dung cakes) even in Rajasthan's intense heat.
They say this fight is about protecting both their cultural heritage and the local environment.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called it "unfortunate and worrying," urging leaders to listen, but so far, officials have not responded to their demands.