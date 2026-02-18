Bihar: 100 people, including children, get food poisoning
About 100 people, including children, got food poisoning after eating prasad at a Maha Shivratri celebration in Nayagaon Panchkhutti village, Bihar.
It happened late Tuesday night, but thanks to quick action by medical teams, everyone is now stable.
Local leaders alerted health officials right away, and a medical camp was set up at the Kali temple.
Some kids needed extra care and were sent to the hospital.
Doctors say this is a reminder to take food safety seriously at big public events so something like this doesn't happen again.