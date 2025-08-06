Bihar: 2 minors kill classmate to shut madrasa for vacation

Both accused have been arrested

The victim, who had studied at the madrasa for three years, was last seen with his 13-year-old cousin but didn't return.

His body was found in a cemetery behind the madrasa with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat.

Police quickly arrested the two accused, who admitted to the crime during questioning.

Officers have recovered both the weapon and clothes used in the murder.

The minors were presented before a Juvenile Justice Board, and police are preparing a chargesheet based on strong evidence and confessions.

The case has left many locals shaken and raised fresh concerns about student safety in madrasas.