Bihar: 2 minors kill classmate to shut madrasa for vacation
In Bihar's Kishanganj district, two minors have confessed to murdering their 12-year-old classmate behind a madrasa around midnight on August 1.
The boys said they wanted the madrasa shut down so they could go home instead of continuing their studies.
The incident came to light after the victim's father reported him missing.
Both accused have been arrested
The victim, who had studied at the madrasa for three years, was last seen with his 13-year-old cousin but didn't return.
His body was found in a cemetery behind the madrasa with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat.
Police quickly arrested the two accused, who admitted to the crime during questioning.
Officers have recovered both the weapon and clothes used in the murder.
The minors were presented before a Juvenile Justice Board, and police are preparing a chargesheet based on strong evidence and confessions.
The case has left many locals shaken and raised fresh concerns about student safety in madrasas.