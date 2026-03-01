Bihar: 4 family members die while cleaning septic tank
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Bihar's Vaishali district, where four family members lost their lives on Sunday after breathing in toxic gasses while cleaning a septic tank at their home in Anwarpur village.
Locals tried to help and rushed them to the hospital, but sadly, none survived.
Investigation underway
Authorities have started looking into how this happened.
Sub-divisional Magistrate Ram Babu Baitha shared that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is on.