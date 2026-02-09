Bihar: 4 minor girls die by suicide after parental scolding
In a tragic incident in a Dalit settlement in the Haspura police station area, Aurangabad district, Bihar, four girls allegedly died by suicide on January 29. The girls, aged between 10 and 14 years, were reportedly scolded by their families for mingling with boys. They consumed poison together in a field, according to a PTI report. A fifth girl survived the incident and informed the police after receiving medical treatment.
The families of the deceased girls cremated their bodies on January 29 without informing authorities or conducting postmortems. They have since left the village, making it difficult for authorities to gather more information. The police registered a case on February 9 after local media reports, and are now investigating the incident. However, villagers aren't cooperating with investigators who are trying to find out details about what poison was used and who helped with the cremation.
Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das said, "The investigation is still going on. Right now, we just have the statement of the surviving girl." The police are heavily relying on her statement to piece together what happened. Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul confirmed that the girls decided to consume poison after being scolded by their families for mingling with boys.