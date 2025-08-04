Next Article
Bihar: 5 kanwariyas electrocuted, 2 critically injured in accident
Five kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrims) lost their lives in Bhagalpur, Bihar, after their vehicle hit a live wire late Sunday night.
The group was heading to Jayesthgaur Nathsthan for the final day of Shrawani Mela when the DJ sound system on their vehicle touched a low-hanging electric wire, causing it to overturn into a roadside canal.
Driver missing; police investigating how this happened
Out of nine people in the vehicle, only two survived and are now being treated in hospital.
The driver is missing and police are searching for him while investigating how this happened.
Authorities have stationed senior officers at the scene and are arranging financial help for victims' families.
Police say they're working to figure out who's responsible and complete all formalities.