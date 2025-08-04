SC to hear defamation plea, gangster's petition today
On August 4, 2025, the Supreme Court of India is taking up a packed lineup of cases that touch everything from politics to social justice.
Think Rahul Gandhi's defamation plea (over his alleged Army remarks), hate crime charges against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and a money laundering case involving ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and his son.
There's also a petition from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Other important cases on the board
It's not just about politicians—today's hearings also tackle big-picture issues: Should students from unrecognized madrasas be shifted to government schools? Will there be financial help for people with muscular dystrophy?
Plus, disputes over cricket in Bihar and violence in Manipur are on the table.
If you care about how court decisions shape real lives (and headlines), this is one to watch.