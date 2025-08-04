Next Article
'Mahavatar Narsimha': Ceiling collapse at PVR in Guwahati injures 3
During a Sunday night screening of "Mahavatar Narsimha" at a PVR in Guwahati, part of the false ceiling suddenly fell, injuring three people—including children.
The movie was stopped right away and everyone was safely evacuated with help from the mall staff.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse
The injured got immediate first aid and are now stable.
Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse, but so far, neither PVR nor mall management have commented.
The incident has left moviegoers shaken and sparked fresh questions about how safe public spaces really are.