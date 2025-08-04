Next Article
'Martyr' status for all 26 Pahalgam terror attack victims sought
After losing his son Shubham in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Sanjay Dwivedi has written to Prime Minister Modi, asking for compensation and official "martyr" recognition for all 26 victims.
He hopes their sacrifices will be honored as a national issue that goes beyond politics.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh urges Parliament to act
AAP MP Sanjay Singh met the Dwivedi family to show support and called out government delays.
He's urging Parliament to recognize the victims as martyrs and provide jobs and compensation to their families, saying help is needed without further delay.