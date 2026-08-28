Bihar agrees TRE-4 single-phase and 'One candidate, 1 result' rule
Big update for teaching hopefuls in Bihar: After a 10-day hunger strike, the state government has agreed to key demands from teacher aspirants.
The Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) will now be held in just one phase; no more separate prelims or mains.
Plus, with the new "One Candidate, One Result" rule, things should feel a lot fairer for everyone.
Aman Yadav and Jahnavi Kumari ended their protest after meeting education officials.
Patna High Court judge-led committee formed
To make recruitment smoother and more transparent, Bihar is setting up a committee led by a Patna High Court judge to review exam processes and handle complaints.
There's also a new Student Assistance Portal and on-the-ground camps promising to resolve issues within 30 days.
The state is rolling out recruitment calendars and reviewing other big exams too, all part of making things clearer and less stressful for candidates.