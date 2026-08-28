Bihar agrees TRE-4 single-phase and 'One candidate, 1 result' rule

Big update for teaching hopefuls in Bihar: After a 10-day hunger strike, the state government has agreed to key demands from teacher aspirants.

The Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) will now be held in just one phase; no more separate prelims or mains.

Plus, with the new "One Candidate, One Result" rule, things should feel a lot fairer for everyone.

Aman Yadav and Jahnavi Kumari ended their protest after meeting education officials.