Bihar alcohol ban since 2016 fuels codeine cough syrup misuse
Since Bihar banned alcohol in 2016, codeine-based cough syrups have become the new go-to for people looking to get high, especially in rural areas.
These syrups are cheap (100 to 200 rupees a bottle), easy to find on the black market, and their misuse is growing fast.
The problem made headlines again when authorities seized 7,500 bottles near Patna's Rajendranagar Terminal.
Officials consider stricter pharmacy audits
Instead of stopping substance abuse, the ban has pushed many toward illegal opioids like codeine.
Police are busier than ever with daily seizures of illicit liquor, while hospitals now see more cases of codeine addiction and its serious health effects.
Weak pharmacy checks mean illegal sales continue, so officials are considering stricter audits to balance public safety with medical needs.