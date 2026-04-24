Bihar announces 11 satellite cities modeled on Noida and Gurugram
India
Bihar just announced plans for 11 new high-tech satellite cities, modeled after Noida and Gurugram.
Each will cover 800 to 1,200 acres with modern infrastructure and better facilities.
To keep things on track, the government has paused land sales and construction in these zones until detailed master plans are ready.
Bihar adopts land pooling model
Instead of the usual land grabs, Bihar is going with a land pooling model, so current landowners stay involved and aren't pushed out.
Principal Secretary Vinay Kumar called this move essential for organized urban growth and stopping illegal constructions.
The rollout happens in two phases by mid-2027, aiming to boost jobs, investment, and urban living across the state.