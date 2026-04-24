Bihar announces 11 satellite cities modeled on Noida and Gurugram India Apr 24, 2026

Bihar just announced plans for 11 new high-tech satellite cities, modeled after Noida and Gurugram.

Each will cover 800 to 1,200 acres with modern infrastructure and better facilities.

To keep things on track, the government has paused land sales and construction in these zones until detailed master plans are ready.