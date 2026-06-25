Bihar approves online transfer policy for government teachers and principals

Bihar cabinet greenlights ₹100000cr satellite loan

Under the approved policy, women teachers will have the option to be posted within their block but not their home panchayat, while male teachers will be able to transfer to nearby blocks in the same district.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the government wanted the process to be compassionate and to address staffing shortages.

The cabinet also ordered a judicial inquiry into the recent police encounter death of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, plus greenlit big urban planning moves: a ₹1,000,000,000,000 loan for satellite townships and five new private universities.

Urban planning roles for local officials got an upgrade too.