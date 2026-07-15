Bihar arrests 3 over train murder of Dev Kumar Gunjan
India
Bihar police have arrested Samita Kumari, her boyfriend Ajit Kumar, and a contract killer named Raju Kumar for the murder of Samita's husband, Dev Kumar Gunjan.
The crime happened last June on a train near Badla Ghat when Gunjan was traveling to meet his wife.
Police say Samita and Ajit saw Gunjan as an obstacle to their relationship and planned his murder together.
Ajit Kumar admitted hiring Raju Kumar
Ajit admitted to hiring Raju, a contract killer with a criminal background who was out on bail, to carry out the shooting.
Investigators found mobile phones and SIM cards used in planning the crime.
The couple had been married since 2018 and have a five-year-old daughter.
Police are still looking into whether others were involved.