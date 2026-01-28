Bihar: BA student attacked with acid after rejecting relative's advances
India
A BA student in Motihari, Bihar, was seriously injured in an acid attack while she slept at home.
The attack happened after she blocked his number and rejected his romantic interest.
She's now receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Quick police action and ongoing investigation
Police arrested the accused within days and said preliminary findings suggest revenge over unreturned feelings led to the attack.
Investigators are still gathering evidence to ensure strict action is taken, while the victim continues her treatment.