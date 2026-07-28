Bihar bandh video shows student in police van reassuring mother
A student's heartfelt exchange with his mother from inside a police van is making waves online after the Bihar bandh protests.
In the video, he gently checks if she's eaten and reassures her, "Don't worry. Nothing will happen to me."
The protests were sparked by student organizations and student wings of political parties demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over the NEET-UG paper leak.
Police detain 694 people statewide
Things got tense in Patna, with some protesters clashing with police, damaging property, and even targeting media crews.
Police detained 694 people statewide: 339 students and minors have since been released, while 355 were produced before courts for further legal proceedings.
The unrest left 91 police personnel and 13 civilians injured, and 14 government vehicles were damaged, one was set on fire.
The state says action will follow once investigations wrap up.