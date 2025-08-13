Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand to be celebrated at I-Day 'At home'
This year, Rashtrapati Bhavan's big Independence Day "At Home" event (August 15, 2025) is all about celebrating the vibrant cultures of Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.
Guests will be welcomed with Tussar silk stoles from Bhagalpur featuring classic motifs like Matsya and Kamal—so expect a warm Eastern touch right from the start.
Folk performances and traditional art displays will be part of event
The President's residence will come alive with folk performances and traditional art displays—think Alpona from Bengal, Aripana from Bihar and Jharkhand, and Odisha's Jyoti Chitra.
Invitations are crafted using local materials like Sikki grass boxes and Talapatra chitra.
Expect to see Bankura terracotta, Pipli art from Odisha, and marigold decorations inspired by Jagannath temple traditions—all coming together for a truly immersive cultural experience.