Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand to be celebrated at I-Day 'At home'

Folk performances and traditional art displays will be part of event

The President's residence will come alive with folk performances and traditional art displays—think Alpona from Bengal, Aripana from Bihar and Jharkhand, and Odisha's Jyoti Chitra.

Invitations are crafted using local materials like Sikki grass boxes and Talapatra chitra.

Expect to see Bankura terracotta, Pipli art from Odisha, and marigold decorations inspired by Jagannath temple traditions—all coming together for a truly immersive cultural experience.