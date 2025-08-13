NEET scores of girl (18) murdered by father, uncle for love

Family tried to pass off murder as natural death

On June 24, her father Sendha and uncle Shivram allegedly gave her sedative-laced milk and strangled her at her uncle's house.

The family tried to cover up the murder by cremating her quickly and claiming she died of a heart attack.

The truth surfaced after her partner filed a complaint in August, leading to the arrest of her uncle Shivram and, later, cousin Naran Patel as a co-accused—while Sendha remains on the run.

Investigators say the murder was planned to look like suicide, just days before the Gujarat High Court was set to hear a habeas corpus plea from her partner.