NEET scores of girl (18) murdered by father, uncle for love
An 18-year-old from Banaskantha, Gujarat, who was allegedly murdered by her own father and uncle in June 2025 for choosing a live-in relationship and pursuing medical studies, had cleared the NEET exam with an impressive 478 marks; the results were announced after her death.
Her family reportedly viewed her choices as a threat to their "family honor."
Family tried to pass off murder as natural death
On June 24, her father Sendha and uncle Shivram allegedly gave her sedative-laced milk and strangled her at her uncle's house.
The family tried to cover up the murder by cremating her quickly and claiming she died of a heart attack.
The truth surfaced after her partner filed a complaint in August, leading to the arrest of her uncle Shivram and, later, cousin Naran Patel as a co-accused—while Sendha remains on the run.
Investigators say the murder was planned to look like suicide, just days before the Gujarat High Court was set to hear a habeas corpus plea from her partner.