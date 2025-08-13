SC to hear plea for J&K statehood restoration tomorrow
On August 14, 2024, the Supreme Court will hear a petition from academic Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, who want Jammu & Kashmir's statehood brought back.
They say the long wait is hurting citizens' rights and goes against India's federal spirit.
The court had earlier ordered assembly elections by September 2024 and said statehood should return "at the earliest."
Polls show security isn't an issue anymore, say petitioners
J&K has been a Union Territory since Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019.
Petitioners point out that peaceful polls show security isn't an issue anymore, so there's no real reason for further delay.
With the Centre promising—but not delivering—on statehood (excluding Ladakh), many feel democratic rights and local governance are at stake.
This decision could shape how federalism works across India going forward, as some analysts suggest.