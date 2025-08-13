SC to hear plea for J&K statehood restoration tomorrow

Polls show security isn't an issue anymore, say petitioners

J&K has been a Union Territory since Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019.

Petitioners point out that peaceful polls show security isn't an issue anymore, so there's no real reason for further delay.

With the Centre promising—but not delivering—on statehood (excluding Ladakh), many feel democratic rights and local governance are at stake.

This decision could shape how federalism works across India going forward, as some analysts suggest.