Bihar Board 10th result 2026 date announced
India
Big day coming up for Bihar Class 10 students! The BSEB will announce results on March 27, 2026, at 11am.
Just head over to results.biharboardonline.com, and keep your roll number, roll code, and admit card handy for a smooth login.
How to check your result
Go to biharboardonline.com and find the "Bihar Board 10th Result 2026" link.
Enter your roll number and code, hit "View," and you're set. You can even download your result for later.
If the main site is busy, try results.biharboardonline.com as an alternative.
The board's made it simple so everyone can access their scores without hassle!