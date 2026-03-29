Bihar Board announces Class 10 toppers with 492 marks each

Bihar results online pass rate 81.79%

Over 1.5 million students took the exams this year, held between February 17 and 25, and the overall pass rate is a solid 81.79%.

You can check your result now on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or matricbiharboard.com using your roll code and roll number.

If you're moving up, admissions for class 11 in government schools will kick off in April through the OFSS platform, watch OFSS notifications and published merit lists for admission details.

Note that interviews and handwriting verification were conducted only to authenticate potential toppers ahead of the results.