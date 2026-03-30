Bihar Board Class 10 2026 results show 81.79% pass rate

Girls outperform boys, ₹2,000 scholarship

Girls outperformed boys this year, over 630,000 girls passed compared to about 600,000 boys.

The two highest scorers were girls from Jamui and Vaishali districts, each racking up an impressive 492 out of 500 marks.

Begusarai had the most students in the top five spots.

Students who pursue technical diploma programs after their Matric will receive a ₹2,000 monthly scholarship until course completion.