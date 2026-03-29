Bihar Board Class 10 results 2026 declared, 81.79% pass rate
The Bihar Board Class 10 results for 2026 are out! Over 15 lakh students took the exam this year, and the overall pass percentage is a solid 81.79%.
Girls really made their mark: Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali both topped with an impressive 492 out of 500 (that's 98.4%).
Education Minister Sunil Kumar declared the results, and candidates can check them on BSEB's official sites.
Top 139 rankers include 57 girls
Girls grabbed more than a third of the top 139 rankers: 57 out of the top 139 rankers are female.
First division was awarded to over four lakh students, while about three lakh made it to third division.
The pass rate dipped just slightly from last year, but it's still strong.
If you haven't checked your result yet, just head to interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com with your roll code and number!