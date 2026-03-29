Bihar Board Class 10 results 2026 declared, 81.79% pass rate

Top 139 rankers include 57 girls

Girls grabbed more than a third of the top 139 rankers: 57 out of the top 139 rankers are female.

First division was awarded to over four lakh students, while about three lakh made it to third division.

The pass rate dipped just slightly from last year, but it's still strong.

If you haven't checked your result yet, just head to interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com with your roll code and number!