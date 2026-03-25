Bihar Board Class 10 results likely by March-end India Mar 25, 2026

Bihar Board (BSEB) is set to announce Class 10 results for 2026 on March 30 or 31, right after wrapping up the exams in late February.

This comes hot on the heels of the Class 12 results, which saw an impressive pass rate of over 85%.

The wait is almost over for students eager to see how they did.