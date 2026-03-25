Bihar Board Class 10 results likely by March-end
India
Bihar Board (BSEB) is set to announce Class 10 results for 2026 on March 30 or 31, right after wrapping up the exams in late February.
This comes hot on the heels of the Class 12 results, which saw an impressive pass rate of over 85%.
The wait is almost over for students eager to see how they did.
How to check results
You can check your score on the official BSEB website or hop onto the Times of India portal, which usually works better when traffic is high.
Just keep your roll number and roll code ready: enter them on the result page, hit "Submit," and you can view or download your marks after submission.
Roll numbers required
Keep those roll credentials handy and stay tuned for updates from BSEB so you don't miss out when results drop.