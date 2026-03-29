Bihar Board Class 10 results out with 81.79% pass rate
Bihar Board Class 10 results are out!
This year's pass rate is a solid 81.79%, with Puspanjali Kumari and Sabreen Parveen sharing the top spot at 492 marks each.
More than 1.5 million students took the exams across nearly 1,700 centers between February 17 and 25.
Students check provisional results online
You can check your provisional result on results.biharboardonline.com or matricbiharboard.com, but don't forget to pick up your official mark sheet from school.
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in each subject and a total of 150 marks.
If you didn't make it this time, compartment exams are coming up in April and May, and if you think your score deserves a second look, you can opt for scrutiny (re-evaluation) of answer sheets; check the official BSEB result portals for application details and dates.