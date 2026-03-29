Bihar Board Class 10 results out with 81.79% pass rate

Students check provisional results online

You can check your provisional result on results.biharboardonline.com or matricbiharboard.com, but don't forget to pick up your official mark sheet from school.

To pass, you'll need at least 33% in each subject and a total of 150 marks.

If you didn't make it this time, compartment exams are coming up in April and May, and if you think your score deserves a second look, you can opt for scrutiny (re-evaluation) of answer sheets; check the official BSEB result portals for application details and dates.