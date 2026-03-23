Bihar Board Class 12 results are out: Check pass percentage
India
The Bihar Board just dropped the Class 12 results, and this year's pass rate hit an impressive 85.19%.
Girls led the way again, with an 86.23% pass rate compared to boys at 84.09%, showing real progress for young women in Bihar's schools.
19 out of 26 toppers were female
Girls took most of the top spots: 19 out of 26 toppers were female!
Nishu Kumari (Arts), Aditya Prakash Aman (Science), and Aditi Kumari (Commerce) topped their streams with scores all above 95%.
You can check your own result at interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com.