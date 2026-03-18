Bihar Board Class 12 results likely by March 25

You can check your scores on any of these official sites: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com, or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Just enter your roll code and roll number. Prefer SMS? Text BIHAR12 [your roll number] to 56263 and get your result straight to your phone.

What if you fail?

To pass, you'll need at least 33% in each subject.

If you miss out in one or two subjects, don't stress. Dates for compartmental exams have not been announced; the Board will release the schedule (no May 2026 date specified in the source).

The board will also share overall pass percentages and stream-wise stats before making the results live online.