Bihar Board Class 12 results likely by March 25
Bihar Board (BSEB) is gearing up to announce the Class 12 results for the February exams, with topper verification already underway.
Expect your results between March 20 and 25, much earlier than most other boards in India.
How to check your scores
You can check your scores on any of these official sites: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com, or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Just enter your roll code and roll number.
Prefer SMS? Text BIHAR12 [your roll number] to 56263 and get your result straight to your phone.
What if you fail?
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in each subject.
If you miss out in one or two subjects, don't stress. Dates for compartmental exams have not been announced; the Board will release the schedule (no May 2026 date specified in the source).
The board will also share overall pass percentages and stream-wise stats before making the results live online.