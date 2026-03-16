Bihar Board Class 12 results soon: How to check scores
More than 1.28 million students just finished their Bihar Board Class 12 exams, and everyone is waiting for results, expected between March 21 and March 25, 2026.
Here is the lowdown on how results will be announced and how you can check yours without any hassle.
Results will be announced in a press conference
BSEB will reveal the results in a news conference, sharing overall pass rates, toppers' names, and stream-wise statistics.
Right after that, your provisional scorecards will go live online.
How to check your scores
To see your scores, head to sites like results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (or use DigiLocker or SMS).
Click the Class 12 Result link, enter your roll code and number from your admit card, solve the captcha, and you will see all your marks and division details.
Sites might get busy when results drop
These results decide college admissions for more than 1.28 million students across Bihar.
So keep those roll details handy: sites might get busy when results drop.