Bihar Board Class 12 results today at 1:30pm

Just head to any of the official websites, punch in your roll code and number from your admit card, solve the CAPTCHA, and hit submit. You'll see your marksheet with subject-wise scores, total marks, grades, and whether you passed. Don't forget to download or print it for later.

What to expect

You need at least 33% in every subject (theory and practical) to pass. Last year's pass rate was a solid 86.56%.

The first-place topper receives ₹2 lakh cash, a laptop, a Kindle e-book reader, a medal and a citation; second place gets ₹1.5 lakh (with a laptop and Kindle), third place gets ₹1 lakh (with a laptop and Kindle), and ranks four and five get ₹30,000 and a laptop.

Not happy with your marks? You can apply for rechecking at ₹120 per subject.

Compartment exams are coming up in April and May if needed.