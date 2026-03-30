Bihar Board releases Class 10 2026 results, Sunil Kumar announces
India
The Bihar Board (BSEB) just dropped the Class 10 results for 2026!
Announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar on March 29, students who took the exams in February can now check their scores online at result.biharboardonline.org or matricbiharboard.com.
This year saw a huge turnout: over 1.5 million students, with girls slightly outnumbering boys.
Check via DigiLocker, provisional scorecard
To see your result, head to the official sites or log in through DigiLocker and enter your details.
The scorecard you get online is provisional: it'll show your total marks and division.
The official mark sheet with subject-wise scores will come later, so keep an eye on the website for updates.