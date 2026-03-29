Bihar Board releases Class 10 results 2026 81.79% pass rate

Collect original mark sheet from school

Once you've checked your result online, remember to pick up your original mark sheet from school. It's important for admissions ahead.

Now's also a good time to think about which stream (Science, Commerce, and Humanities) fits you best for Class 11 and keep an eye on scholarship options based on cutoffs.

Not happy with your score? You can apply for rechecking or reevaluation within the deadline so you feel confident moving forward.