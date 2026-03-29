Bihar Board releases Class 10 results 2026 81.79% pass rate
The Bihar Board just dropped the Class 10 results for 2026! Out of more than 15 lakh students, the pass rate is a solid 81.79%.
Big shoutout to Pushpanjali Kumari and Parveen, who topped the charts with an impressive 98.4%.
If you took the exam, you can check your result at interbiharboard.com or results.biharboardonline.com.
Collect original mark sheet from school
Once you've checked your result online, remember to pick up your original mark sheet from school. It's important for admissions ahead.
Now's also a good time to think about which stream (Science, Commerce, and Humanities) fits you best for Class 11 and keep an eye on scholarship options based on cutoffs.
Not happy with your score? You can apply for rechecking or reevaluation within the deadline so you feel confident moving forward.