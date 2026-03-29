Bihar Board to announce Class 10 results March 29, 1:15pm
India
Big day for Bihar Board students!
The Bihar School Examination Board will announce Class 10 results on March 29, 2026, at exactly 1:15pm
If you took the Matric exams, get ready to check your scores using your name and roll number.
Check results via websites SMS DigiLocker
You can find your result online at result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com, or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Prefer SMS? Text "BIHAR10" to 56263.
If you use DigiLocker, log in with your Aadhaar-linked account, head to the Education section, pick Bihar School Examination Board, and enter your roll number for an instant download of your scorecard.