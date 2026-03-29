Bihar Board to announce Class 10 results March 29, 1:15pm

Check results via websites SMS DigiLocker

You can find your result online at result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com, or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Prefer SMS? Text "BIHAR10" to 56263.

If you use DigiLocker, log in with your Aadhaar-linked account, head to the Education section, pick Bihar School Examination Board, and enter your roll number for an instant download of your scorecard.