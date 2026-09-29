Bihar BPSC reports no applicants for 218 polytechnic HOD posts
Here's something unexpected: Bihar's Public Service Commission (BPSC) says not a single person applied for 218 head of department jobs at government polytechnic colleges.
These roles, covering fields like mechanical, computer science, electrical, civil, and electronics engineering, were first posted on August 26, 2025, and even readvertised after no one showed interest.
Still, no luck filling them.
Ahmad Mahmood confirms department will decide
With all positions still empty, BPSC has handed the matter back to the state's Department of Science, Technology and Technological Education, Bihar.
Ahmad Mahmood, Additional Secretary, Department for Science, Technology and Technological Education, from the department, confirmed they're now figuring out what to do next.
It's a surprising situation in Bihar since government jobs here are usually snapped up quickly.