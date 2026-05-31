Bihar cancels over 5.5L ration cards after review flagged 8.19L
Bihar just canceled over 5.5 lakh ration cards in a statewide checkup, aiming to clean up its welfare rolls.
This was part of a larger review ordered by the center, where flagged cards were looked at closely, out of 8.19 lakh questioned, more than half got marked for deletion while the rest were marked for retention.
Bihar deletions due to deaths migration
Most deletions happened because people had either passed away, moved out, didn't submit KYC documents, or earned too much to qualify.
Nearly all SIR deletions were linked to deaths, migration, or duplicates: Patna and Muzaffarpur saw the biggest numbers.
If your card's gone and you think it's a mistake, you can challenge it locally.
Bihar to sync deletion data
Lists of deleted ration cards are being displayed across Bihar's 38 districts.
The government plans to synchronize this data across other government systems too, a step taken after last year's nationwide review found loads of ineligible cardholders (including taxpayers and owners of four-wheelers), leading to stricter checks everywhere.