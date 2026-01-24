Bihar: Class 10 student dies after being set ablaze
In Patna, 17-year-old Muskan Kumari lost her life after being set on fire by a man who had been harassing her for months.
The attack happened on January 17 when Muskan refused to talk to him—he responded by pouring petrol on her and lighting a match.
Despite severe burns, she managed to give a statement to the police before passing away six days later.
Investigation and community response
Police have registered an FIR based on Muskan's account, but the accused—a 22-year-old from Bairiya village—is still missing as searches continue.
The incident has sparked outrage locally.
Her father has spoken out about the threats she faced, alleging the accused threatened to make a photo viral.