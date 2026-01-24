Bihar: Class 10 student dies after being set ablaze India Jan 24, 2026

In Patna, 17-year-old Muskan Kumari lost her life after being set on fire by a man who had been harassing her for months.

The attack happened on January 17 when Muskan refused to talk to him—he responded by pouring petrol on her and lighting a match.

Despite severe burns, she managed to give a statement to the police before passing away six days later.