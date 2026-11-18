Bihar clears ₹11,200cr guarantee, Darbhanga cancer hospital before Modi visit
With Prime Minister Modi set to visit Bihar soon, the state cabinet just gave the green light to some major projects.
Top of the list: a huge ₹11,200 crore guarantee so the state can buy food grains and pay farmers on time for the 2026-27 Rabi and Kharif marketing seasons.
Plus, a new cancer hospital is coming up in Darbhanga to boost health care access in north Bihar.
Samrat Choudhary cabinet approves Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway
Led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the cabinet also approved plans for a six-lane expressway between Buxar and Bhagalpur, aimed at making travel smoother across the region.
All these moves show Bihar is focused on better infrastructure and health services for its people.