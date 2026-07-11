Bihar CM deposits ₹1,423.94cr into 97.84L pension accounts on time
India
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary just sent out ₹1,423.94 crore directly to the bank accounts of 97.84 lakh social security pension beneficiaries.
This covers June's pension for state schemes and some pending payments from May and June under national programs, so a lot of people are getting much-needed support right on time.
Samrat Choudhary cites DBT, ₹1,100 pensions
To keep things regular, the 10th of every month is now "Bihar Pension Day," meaning everyone gets their pension through DBT without delays.
The chief minister highlighted how raising monthly pensions from ₹400 to ₹1,100 is making a real difference for seniors, widows, and people with disabilities.
He also stressed that using tech helps keep things fair and transparent for everyone who needs it most.