Bihar CM deposits ₹1,423.94cr into 97.84L pension accounts on time

Samrat Choudhary cites DBT, ₹1,100 pensions

To keep things regular, the 10th of every month is now "Bihar Pension Day," meaning everyone gets their pension through DBT without delays.

The chief minister highlighted how raising monthly pensions from ₹400 to ₹1,100 is making a real difference for seniors, widows, and people with disabilities.

He also stressed that using tech helps keep things fair and transparent for everyone who needs it most.