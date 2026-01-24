Bihar CM's convoy halts trains, passengers stuck for over an hour
India
Train services at Samastipur station in Bihar came to a standstill on Saturday as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy passed through for a commemorative event.
To keep the railway crossing open for his motorcade, officials held up multiple trains—leaving passengers waiting and frustrated.
Delays ripple across major routes
The Vaishali Express was stopped for nearly an hour, while the Tata-Chhapra Express faced a 67-minute delay and the Shaheed Express was held up by about 25 minutes.
Other trains like the Barauni-Gondia Express were also impacted until rail movement finally resumed after the CM's convoy cleared out.