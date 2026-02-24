Bihar cops bust ₹10-15 lakh 'fake pregnancy' job scam
India
Nawada police in Bihar have uncovered a wild scam targeting men on Facebook and WhatsApp, where fraudsters claimed they could earn ₹10-15 lakh by "impregnating childless women."
The offers came with tempting promises—free sex and a ₹40,000 monthly salary for three months—under names like "All India Pregnant Job Service" and "Playboy Service."
Victims felt too embarrassed to speak up
Victims first paid small registration fees, then kept getting asked for more money (for GST, tests, hotel bookings, paperwork—you name it).
Scammers collected personal info like Aadhaar and PAN details before disappearing.
Police arrested members of the gang (date not specified in the source); cops say similar scams went unreported earlier because people felt too embarrassed to speak up.