Video: Gang members frisk Bihar cops before house raid 

In Patna , Bihar , two Station House Officers (SHOs) have been suspended after a video surfaced showing police officers being frisked by supporters of the notorious Sonu-Monu gang. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Nauranga Jalalpur village under the Panchmahla police station area. The SHOs, Kundan Kumar and Ranjan Kumar, were suspended on charges of gross negligence and indiscipline in the matter.

Social media fallout Sequence of events leading to the incident The incident was triggered by a social media post by Mukesh Singh, husband of the local sarpanch and PACS chairman. He is also a close supporter of JD(U) MLA Anant Singh. Mukesh had recently praised a police raid on social media, which angered Pramod Singh, father of Sonu and Monu. A confrontation between Mukesh and Pramod led to Sonu arriving with five supporters, resulting in an altercation where his associate Saurav allegedly fired two rounds at Mukesh.

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Raid resistance Video of gang members frisking cops goes viral After an FIR was lodged against Sonu and Monu by Mukesh, police teams from Panchmahla and Hathidah stations arrived at the accused's residence. However, family members resisted entry initially. Videos of this incident went viral on social media showing policemen being frisked by gang supporters before they were allowed inside the house. By then, the brothers had already fled the scene.

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