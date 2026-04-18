Bihar deputy CMs get Z-category security after home department review
India
Bihar's deputy chief ministers, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, just got bumped up to Z-category security.
After a recent review by the state's home department, they will now have a team of trained guards with advanced weapons looking out for them.
Nitish Kumar given Z-plus security
This move follows some big changes in Bihar politics and comes as part of a trend: more top leaders are getting extra protection lately.
Nitish Kumar, now in the Rajya Sabha, was recently given Z-plus security (the highest level).
With Bihar's new BJP-led government settling in under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, these upgrades show the state is taking its leaders' safety seriously.