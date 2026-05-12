Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar warns rising gang rapes indicate tolerance
Bihar's top cop, Vinay Kumar, is worried about the rise in gang rape cases across the state.
Speaking at a Patna workshop on May 12, he pointed out that Two decades ago, gang-rape incidents were rare and attracted considerable public uproar, but now the frequency has increased and society is becoming more tolerant. over the last 20 years, and society is starting to just accept them.
Vinay Kumar: 2% sexual violence reported
Kumar revealed that only 2% of sexual violence cases in Bihar are actually reported, blaming both victim suppression and police inaction.
He urged police to show empathy, especially after a recent case where an officer allegedly extorted a survivor, and called for stricter action against acid attacks, domestic violence, and even dowry practices.
Even though women now make up over 30% of Bihar Police, Kumar said changing mindsets is key to making real progress.