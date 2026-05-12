Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar warns rising gang rapes indicate tolerance India May 12, 2026

Bihar's top cop, Vinay Kumar, is worried about the rise in gang rape cases across the state.

Speaking at a Patna workshop on May 12, he pointed out that Two decades ago, gang-rape incidents were rare and attracted considerable public uproar, but now the frequency has increased and society is becoming more tolerant. over the last 20 years, and society is starting to just accept them.