Bihar education department bans classroom social media reels without permission
India
Bihar's education department just put a stop to making social media reels at school: no more filming during class hours unless you get official permission first.
Announced on November 4, the rule also keeps unauthorized visitors out during lessons, all to help students stay focused.
Enforcement by regional and district officers
The move is about keeping classrooms distraction-free and protecting student privacy.
Regional Education Deputy Directors and District Education Officers will make sure everyone follows the rules.
Teachers can still use social media for approved school activities, but they'll need written permission before hitting record.
Breaking these guidelines could mean facing disciplinary action.