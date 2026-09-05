Bihar floods affect 10.26L people as Ganga hits record level

Bihar is dealing with serious floods right now: around 10.26 lakh people in 11 districts have been hit hard.

After heavy rains, the Ganga River in Patna reached its highest level ever recorded, and other rivers like the Gandak River and Kosi River are overflowing too.

Many areas, especially low-lying parts of Patna/state capital, are underwater, and officials warn things could get worse if water keeps rising.