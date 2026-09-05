Bihar floods affect 10.26L people as Ganga hits record level
Bihar is dealing with serious floods right now: around 10.26 lakh people in 11 districts have been hit hard.
After heavy rains, the Ganga River in Patna reached its highest level ever recorded, and other rivers like the Gandak River and Kosi River are overflowing too.
Many areas, especially low-lying parts of Patna/state capital, are underwater, and officials warn things could get worse if water keeps rising.
Bihar rescue teams deploy 858 boats
Rescue teams are out with 858 boats and community kitchens to help people stuck by the floodwaters.
The government has handed out food packets and polyethylene sheets for shelter, but getting around is tough since many roads are flooded.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary checked on things from above and told officials to keep up the support.
With heavy rain already contributing to the flooding, everyone's hoping relief efforts can keep up as people continue evacuating by boat.