Bihar floods affect 2.7 million and kill at least 20
Bihar is facing major floods, with over 2.7 million people affected across at least 13 districts. The Ganga, Kosi, and Gandak rivers are all above danger levels.
Sadly, at least 20 people have lost their lives in the past two weeks.
While water is starting to recede in some places, officials say it could take up to three days for things to settle down.
Bihar relief operations and aid demands
Rescue teams are using about 1,429 boats and running 190 community kitchens for those forced from their homes.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced ₹4 lakh compensation for families who lost loved ones and support for farmers hit by crop damage.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has asked the Prime Minister to declare the floods a "national disaster" and provide ₹5,000 crore in aid.
There have also been complaints about poor food quality in some relief camps as rescue work continues.