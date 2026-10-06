Bihar floods: Samrat Choudhary urges swift action after embankment damage
Bihar is dealing with some serious floods right now, with river levels hitting new highs and causing embankment damage in several districts.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met with officials for a briefing and called for quick action as areas like West Champaran, Gopalganj, and Saran are especially hard-hit.
Bihar CM seeks assessments, pledges aid
Choudhary has asked for fast damage assessments and promised ex-gratia assistance for households impacted by the second phase of the floods.
He's also noted silt accumulation in riverbeds as one of the major factors contributing to the floods and Bihar's silt policy.
Meanwhile, relief efforts are in full swing: 15 Indian Air Force helicopter missions have delivered over 28 tons of food supplies into remote areas of Saran district to reach people who are cut off.